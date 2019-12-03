Diplo Just Learned He’s Beefing With Drake
Diplo just found out his friendship with Drake may have ended over a tweet. He noticed Drake unfollowed him on social media and “for sure hates” him, he said. So he and his team put their detective hats on and started rummaging through old tweets to see if that was the culprit. Sure enough, they stumbled upon a now-deleted joke about Drake’s 2-year-old son, Adonis, joining boy band Brockhampton. “I can’t remember exactly what it was, but it was super funny,” Diplo said.
Diplo said that he misses his friendship with Drake because they are similar in that they both have kids, both work in the music industry, and both hang out in Las Vegas. “Come back, dude! I miss us! I miss us!” he said.
This isn’t the first time Diplo’s social media antics have gotten him in trouble. He also live-streamed Joe Jonas’s secret Las Vegas wedding to Sophie Turner on Instagram.
