Diplo And Lil Jon Are Playing “Gronk Beach” Before The Super Bowl

When you retire from the NFL (again), you have more time to throw big parties! And Gronk is definitely known for epic parties!

Rob Gronkowski is throwing another star-studded party Feb. 11th in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII. ‘Gronk Beach presented by The Beast Unleashed’ will feature headliners like 21 Savage, Diplo and Lil Jon.

Festivities will kick off Saturday, Feb. 11 at Talking Stick Resort beginning at noon. This isn’t his first rodeo after hosting sold-out events in Miami (2020) and Las Vegas (2022). There will also be a so-called “Gronk Beach” at the Corona Beach Experience, where fans will have the chance to see a slew of celebrities face off in Gronk’s Celebrity Beach Volleyball game.

“You may not see me playing in the big game this year, but there’s one thing I’m not retiring from and that’s having a great time!” “You’ll get what you expect from me (and more) at Gronk Beach — great music, flowing drinks, lots of dancing, and basically the most exciting event of the weekend outside of the Big Game itself.”