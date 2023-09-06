Diddy To Receive Global Icon Award At MTV VMAs

Source: YouTube

Sean “Diddy” Combs will receive the Global Icon Award at MTV’s 2023 Video Music Awards next Tuesday and will take the stage for his first VMAs performance since 2005. He’s also up for four Moonmen: two for “Best Collaboration,” as well as Best Rap and Best R&B thanks to his work on “Creepin” (Remix) and “Gotta Move On.”

The Global Icon Award (which was originally from MTV’s Europe Music Awards) celebrates an artist “whose unparalleled career and continued influence have achieved a unique level of global success in music and beyond.” Other news surrounding Diddy this week is a report that he has given up hundreds of millions of dollars in potential revenue by returning publishing rights to Bad Boy artists like Notorious B.I.G.’s estate, Faith Evans, Ma$e, 112 and “many more.”