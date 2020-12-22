      Weather Alert

Diddy Surprises His Mom With $1M AND a Bentley

Dec 22, 2020 @ 12:34pm
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Sean 'Diddy' Combs attends the 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Diddy’s mom, Janice Combs turned 80 yesterday (Monday). He gave his mom a lavish dinner party and presented her with a $1 MILLION DOLLAR CHECK.

 

Oh but he didn’t stop there.  He then walked her out to the driveway and presented her with a brand new Bentley.

He’s making us look bad! LOL

