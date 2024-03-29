Diddy Former Backup Dancer Is “Not Surprised” By Raid On His Homes And Has “Horrific” Stories

Source: YouTube

As more is learned from the Homeland Security raids on Sean “Diddy” Comb’s two homes, a former backup dancer and entertainment reporter, Tanika Ray, says she’s “not surprised.” She says she has “horrific stories”, but only 5 people know them. She says she never spoke out because you get repeatedly “victimized” and she just “wanted to live and be happy.”

Old footage is now taking on new meaning in light of the shocking allegations, including footage of a 15-year-old Justin Bieber staying with Diddy. Usher lived with Diddy for a year as a teen starting out in the business.

There were some who have spoken out before.