Diddy Breaks Silence After Raids On His Homes

April 2, 2024 6:40AM EDT
You would never know Sean “Diddy” Combs had federal agents raid both of his homes last week as he posts a picture of his youngest daughter for Easter.

 

Homeland Security were searching for evidence involving possible sex trafficking allegations after his ex, Cassie, sued him for a myriad of claims. Her lawsuit was an explosive 35 page documents detailing allegations of abuse, rape and trafficking. They settled it “amicably”.

