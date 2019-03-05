Did You Know Vans Are Like Cats & Always Land on Their Feet?

What do cats and Vans have in common other than the fact that your cat steals your shoes to play with? Cats always land on their feet when they fall, and Vans always land on their soles!

The internet is losing their minds and so are we over this #VansChallenge!! Check out these videos of people throwing their shoes and them landing upright. It’s AMAZING!

