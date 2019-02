Last night on ‘The Masked Singer’, the Monster, Bee, Raven and the Peacock all performed but it was The Raven that was unmasked.

Don’t worry, we won’t spoil it for you if you DVR’d it! But she was one of the two people we thought it was. She performed “Brave” by Sara Bareilles last night.

Her other performances:

One of the panelists guesses was RIGHT. If you DO want to know who it is….CLICK HERE

New episodes air on FOX Wednesday night at 9pm!