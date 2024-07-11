Did Travis Kelce Let It Slip How Much Super Bowl Suites Cost?

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

What do you even do with your hands when you learn that Travis Kelce may have paid $3 Million for his family and friends to watch him at the Super Bowl from a suite?

Access Hollywood shared a clip from Netflix’s new series, “Receiver,” where Travis mentioned to George Kittle, a tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, that a suite for the big game would cost a whopping $3,000,000:

During an episode of Netflix’s “Receiver,” Travis Kelce revealed that a suite to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas cost $3 million dollars – an astronomical figure which he seemingly paid as he housed his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift and others in one. pic.twitter.com/ohWK3svBBr — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) July 11, 2024

Us Weekly notes a joke from Kittle at the premiere about Kelce declining to be in the show himself.