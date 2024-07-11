99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Did Travis Kelce Let It Slip How Much Super Bowl Suites Cost?

July 11, 2024 6:53PM EDT
Share
Did Travis Kelce Let It Slip How Much Super Bowl Suites Cost?
MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

What do you even do with your hands when you learn that Travis Kelce may have paid $3 Million for his family and friends to watch him at the Super Bowl from a suite?

Access Hollywood shared a clip from Netflix’s new series, “Receiver,” where Travis mentioned to George Kittle, a tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, that a suite for the big game would cost a whopping $3,000,000:

Us Weekly notes a joke from Kittle at the premiere about Kelce declining to be in the show himself.

I think Travis was just worried that he wouldn’t have enough exciting things going on in his life.

More about:
george kittle
Las Vegas
Netflix
receiver
Super Bowl
super bowl suite
Travis Kelce

POPULAR POSTS

1

This 12-Year-Old From Long Island Is Going To College
2

NBA Player Louisville Native D'Angelo Russell Unveils New Basketball Court At Algonquin Park
3

Celebrating "Em-Merica" 4th of July Weekend
4

Shopping Trip With Grandma Goes Viral
5

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen Helping West End Soccer Through Jack Harlow

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE