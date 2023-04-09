99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Did Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Break Up?

April 8, 2023 10:03PM EDT
NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 06: Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are seen at Zuma restaurant on October 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn may have called it quits.

Many, many, many, many, many sources are reporting that after six years, Taylor and Joe have amicably split. This apparently happened a couple weeks ago.

The news comes as Taylor is traveling the country for her sold-out Eras tour, and Joe is not in attendance. A “source” says, “The relationship had just run its course. It’s why he hasn’t been spotted at any shows.”

 So far that’s the only “proof” we’ve found. Joe Alwyn isn’t on tour with Taylor Swift. OK then. Until we hear it from Taylor’s mouth, we refuse to believe it!

We’ll keep you posted.

