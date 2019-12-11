Did Taylor Swift Help Man Win Lottery?
Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
A Maryland man who has won two large lottery prizes since 2015 credited Taylor Swift for his lucky streak.
How is this possible? Well, John Cabral won his first jackpot in 2015 on the same day he helped out with a Taylor Swift show.
Then his second win happened last month when he brought home over $33,000 from another lottery ticket. John said Taylor Swift won six awards at the American Music Awards just two days after his lottery win. The connection in John’s eyes? Taylor Swift.
He plans to use the money to throw an extra special Christmas for his family.