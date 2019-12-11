      Weather Alert

Did Taylor Swift Help Man Win Lottery?

Dec 11, 2019 @ 5:06am
Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

A Maryland man who has won two large lottery prizes since 2015 credited Taylor Swift for his lucky streak. 

How is this possible? Well, John Cabral won his first jackpot in 2015 on the same day he helped out with a Taylor Swift show.

Then his second win happened last month when he brought home over $33,000 from another lottery ticket. John said Taylor Swift won six awards at the American Music Awards just two days after his lottery win.  The connection in John’s eyes? Taylor Swift.

He plans to use the money to throw an extra special Christmas for his family.

TAGS
John Cabral lottery Taylor Swift
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE