Did Sam Smith Cosplay As A Loofah On SNL?

January 23, 2023 10:55AM EST
Sam Smith was on Saturday Night Live over the weekend as musical guest alongside host Aubrey Plaza. Nothing about their performances was average.

Their first look was giving shower loofah mixed with the “black widow robe” look. Kim Petras appeared under the opening of the robe for her feature in “Unholy.” I wonder how warm it was under that thing… For Sam AND Kim.

If you missed the show, here’s a look at Sam’s second performance of “Gloria,” the title track of their upcoming album. This song had a much more hymn-like vibe, but no less fabulous. Sam rocked a gilded ensemble among a chorus of people draped in glittery black robes.

Lots of robes in this show… Makes you wanna wrap up, doesn’t it? Just me?

