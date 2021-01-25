      Weather Alert

Did Sabrina Carpenter Sneak In A Response To ‘Driver’s License’?

Jan 25, 2021 @ 6:39am

Rumors have been swirling that Olivia Rodrigo’s emotional “Driver’s License” was about her failed relationship with Joshua Bassett, who is now with Sabrina Carpenter. Olivia’s song tells the story of a heartbroken teenager watching her ex move on, with lyrics such as: “And you’re probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She’s so much older than me / She’s everything I’m insecure about.” Why? Because Carpenter is blonde and four years older than Rodrigo.

And Sabrina’s new song might be adding some fuel to that fire. Two weeks after Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” debuted, Sabrina dropped “Skin”, about someone trying to get “under my skin.” lyrical evidence fans picked out:  “You been telling your side / So I’ll be telling mine” and “Maybe ‘blonde’ was the only rhyme”. They quickly shot “sabrina carpenter” into Twitter’s top trends, posting memes and speculating on the drama.  Olivia has sidestepped the question of who it was about, but said she wrote most of it while crying, and Sabrina posted on Instagram Sunday denying it was a diss track. She wrote: I wasn’t bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it. I was at a tipping point in my life for countless reasons. so I was inspired to do what i usually do to cope, write something that i wish i could have told myself in the past.”

 

 

