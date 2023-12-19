Did Olivia Rodrigo Steal This Performance Concept?

Source: YouTube

Singer Noelle Denton thinks Olivia Rodrigo’s tea party performance on “SNL” looked really familiar, and she’s got a lot of support on Tik Tok. Denton posted a video with the same idea two years ago, and found a connection between a friend of hers that posted her video, who is friends with a person on Rodrigo’s creative team.

That said, Denton doesn’t have any hard feelings. In fact, she told Inside Edition Rodrigo should hire her for her creative team!