Did Lindsay Lohan Try To Save….Or Abduct A Child??

Lindsay Lohan had the best of intentions…but maybe went about it the wrong way.

She is currently in Russia, and she posted video of her ‘interacting’ with a family she claimed came from war-torn Syria. Lohan says, “Hey everyone, I just want to show you a family that I met, a Syrian refugee family that I’m really worried about. They really need help.” Lindsay is talking with an accent throughout, then can be heard attempting to offer the family a hotel room. But then it got weird and took an unexpected turn.

The family turned down her offer, she kind of fixated on one of the young kids saying, “Let’s go. I’ll take you with me and I’ll see you tomorrow.” Let him stay for the night, one night, one night, one night.” The family refuses again..Lindsay keeps insisting that it’s not right they are sleeping on the streets…the family starts to leave, she follows. And then one of the adults attacks her.

Before the video ends, she says, “I’m like in shock right now, I’m just like so scared.”

