Did Liam Hemsworth Become A Pro Tennis Player???

The Internet got confused watching Rafael Nadal’s U. S. Open third round match when they thought Liam Hemsworth was his opponent.

Turns out, it was actually Karen Khachanov…and he does indeed look EXACTLY like Liam.

After the match (Rafael ended up winning), Khachanov joked on Instagram he was the 4th Hemsworth brother…and hinted at getting in the acting game.

