Did Liam Hemsworth Become A Pro Tennis Player???

The Internet got confused watching Rafael Nadal’s U. S. Open third round match when they thought Liam Hemsworth was his opponent.

Turns out, it was actually Karen Khachanov…and he does indeed look EXACTLY like Liam.

So, I was watching Nadal vs Khachanov in the @usopen yesterday, and I’m still not convinced that Khachanov isn’t just Liam Hemsworth’s alter-ego. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/GRB8EiR8Mo — Paul Burns (@PaulBurns1920) September 1, 2018

Someone on YouTube said that Karen Khachanov looks like Liam Hemsworth and now I can't un-see it. pic.twitter.com/TfetNcgCZD — reneigh (@renehayd) August 17, 2018

After the match (Rafael ended up winning), Khachanov joked on Instagram he was the 4th Hemsworth brother…and hinted at getting in the acting game.