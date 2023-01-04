Did Lewis Capaldi Leak His Own Song?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: Lewis Capaldi attends the Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party at The Lot Studios on January 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Lewis Capaldi might be starting a new segment on his TikTok where he “leaks” his own demos to the public. The quotes are for the fact that he’s probably just kidding about his label going crazy for him posting. He even makes note of that in the video caption.

Peep this new (maybe?) song he’s bopping too with a hook “It’s a little too late to tell you that, babe.”

After posting, he got some comments about how the “leaked” song was better than one he actually did release. Here was his snarky response: