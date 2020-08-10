Did Jason Derulo Chip Will Smith’s Teeth?
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 16: Jason Derulo attends The World Premiere of Cats, presented by Universal Pictures on December 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
A few weeks ago, Jason Derulo posted a TikTok video in which he lost his front teeth while eating corn on the cob. It turned out to be a prank.
Now, Jason has an Instagram clip where he’s practicing his golf swing and “accidentally” knocks out some of Will Smith’s teeth – likely pranking viewers in the same way.
We can almost 100% guarantee this was a prank. El oh el.