Did Grover Just Drop an ‘F’ Bomb on Sesame Street?

Watch this video and decide for yourself but it sounds to me like Grover just slipped in an epic ‘F’ bomb during casual conversation on Sesame Street!

I feel like this is going to turn into another Yanny/Laurel debate. But it could be something completely innocent. Given Grover talks fast it could just be our ears playing tricks on us. Then again, it could be a rogue voice over actor trying to slip one past the sensors.

Either way, it sounds an awful lot like Grover slipped an ‘F’ bomb on Sesame Street!

I know there’s lots of serious news out there, but Grover is dropping f-bombs on Sesame Street. I feel this is newsworthy and symptomatic of the current state of the nation. #sesamestreet #groverfbomb pic.twitter.com/sbLdgxc6ou — Richard Clarke (@clarkiephoto) December 1, 2018

What Did He Just Say? F Bomb

By the way…it’s YANNY!