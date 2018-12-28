Did Grover Just Drop an ‘F’ Bomb on Sesame Street?

Watch this video and decide for yourself but it sounds to me like Grover just slipped in an epic ‘F’ bomb during casual conversation on Sesame Street!

I feel like this is going to turn into another Yanny/Laurel debate. But it could be something completely innocent. Given Grover talks fast it could just be our ears playing tricks on us. Then again, it could be a rogue voice over actor trying to slip one past the sensors.

Either way, it sounds an awful lot like Grover slipped an ‘F’ bomb on Sesame Street!

What Did He Just Say?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

By the way…it’s YANNY!

