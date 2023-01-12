99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Did Emily Find The Plant She Can’t Kill?

January 12, 2023 12:42PM EST
Lower half of woman in brown slippers watering indoor plant with steel watering can.

BIG MAYBE.

It’s totally possible that this is the one plant I can’t (or probably won’t) kill because it’s that low maintenance.

Okay, it’s green onion. It’s not exactly a house plant, but it is a plant… in my house. So it totally counts.

I bought green onion at the grocery store this week and decided to chop the root ends and put them in water to see what would happen… And THEY REALLY GREW despite not being anywhere near sunlight. Maybe this is the one plant I can handle “caring” for.

green onions growing

Here’s a look at all my fake greenery right now — I’m on a succulent kick!

fake plants on display

