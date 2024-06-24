Did Dave Grohl Accuse Taylor Swift Of Not Performing LIVE?

Source: YouTube

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters has taken time of out of his life to give back to others in need like grilling for 24 hours for the homeless to have something to eat, but maybe he’s not a perfect angel. In a new video of Foo Fighters on stage in the UK, Dave talks to the audience about how the band jokingly calls their own tour the Errors Tour because they have made plenty of errors.

The fighting words came when he took a jab at Taylor about not performing live…

In the video, he address the crowd,

I tell you, man. You don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift. So we like to call our tour “The Errors Tour” because I feel like we’ve had more than a few eras and more than a few f***ing errors as well. Just a couple. That’s because we actually play live. Whaaaaat? Just saying. You guys like live raw rock and roll music, right?

It’s interesting that this come up when videos of the Eras Tour have come up showing that Taylor Swift is performing live because she interrupts her own songs to help fans in the crowds.

When you watch the top video, you’ll see that Taylor Swift has already responded to the comment saying,