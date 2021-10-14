      Weather Alert

Did Britney Throw Shade At Her Sister’s Memoir?

Oct 14, 2021 @ 8:20am

Britney Spears appears to take a shot at her sister’s announcement of her new book deal. Britney wrote on IG, “Psssssss also great news … I’m thinking of releasing a book next year but I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!!” Britney continued, “Option #1 … ‘S***, I really don’t know’ Option #2 … ‘I really care what people think!!!!’ What do you guys think ????”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)


Britney posted on IG because of her sister’s announcement of her new book coming out called, “I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out.”

