Details About the 2021 Emmy Awards

The 2021 Emmy Awards took place Sunday. Cedric the Entertainer hosted the show. Check out his opening number:
Shows up for awards include: “Ted Lasso,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Boys,” “I May Destroy You,” “The Crown,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” and “Bridgerton.” Presenters included Taraji P Henson, Gayle King, Angela Bassett, Awkwafina, Mindy Kaling, Dan Levy, LL Cool J, Dolly Parton, and Seth Rogan. Here’s a rundown of the big winners!
The Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso (the most-nominated show going into the night) didn’t disappoint; it won best comedy series, star Jason Sudeikis won outstanding lead actor in a comedy, and his co-stars picked up both the supporting actor and actress awards.
Kate Winslet, Evan Peters, and Julianne Nicholson all won acting trophies for HBO’s limited series Mare Of Easttown, while Netflix’s The Crown dominated the drama fields, picking up prizes for best drama series, as well as lead actress (Olivia Colman), supporting actress (Gillian Anderson), and supporting actor (Tobias Menzies).
Hacks star Jean Smart earned the fourth Emmy of her career for lead actress in a comedy, and the HBO Max show also won for writing and directing. Ewan McGregor picked up best actor in a limited series for Halston.
Full list of winners HERE.