Destiny’s Child Had A Private Reunion For A Sweet Reason
January 9, 2024 9:18AM EST
We WISH we had video of it happening, but according to Essence, the woman of Destiny’s Child reunited to sing a song for someone near and dear: Kelly Rowland’s husband, Tim Weatherspoon. He recently turned 50!
Former Destiny’s Child members Beyoncé Knowles and Michelle Williams also were on hand to celebrate Weatherspoon. The trio reportedly reunited briefly to sing “Happy Birthday,” which was a moment I know all of us wish we could see.
