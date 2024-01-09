Destiny’s Child Had A Private Reunion For A Sweet Reason

INDIO, CA – APRIL 21: Michelle Williams, Beyonce Knowles and Kelly Rowland of Destiny’s Child perform onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 21, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

We WISH we had video of it happening, but according to Essence, the woman of Destiny’s Child reunited to sing a song for someone near and dear: Kelly Rowland’s husband, Tim Weatherspoon. He recently turned 50!