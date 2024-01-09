99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Destiny’s Child Had A Private Reunion For A Sweet Reason

January 9, 2024 9:18AM EST
INDIO, CA – APRIL 21: Michelle Williams, Beyonce Knowles and Kelly Rowland of Destiny’s Child perform onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 21, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

We WISH we had video of it happening, but according to Essence, the woman of Destiny’s Child reunited to sing a song for someone near and dear: Kelly Rowland’s husband, Tim Weatherspoon. He recently turned 50!

Former Destiny’s Child members Beyoncé Knowles and Michelle Williams also were on hand to celebrate Weatherspoon. The trio reportedly reunited briefly to sing “Happy Birthday,” which was a moment I know all of us wish we could see.

