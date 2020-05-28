      Breaking News
Kentucky Releases Reopen Dates for Restaurants, Venues, Childcare, and More

Dessert Burgers Are Now A Thing

May 28, 2020 @ 9:01am

Dessert burgers are the latest lockdown trend to hit Instagram.  The desserts feature sweet fillings instead of actual meat burgers inside bread buns.

They first hit the foodie scene in 2016, but they’ve seen a resurgence in lockdown with many sharing snaps online.

Some of the creations include marshmallows with Nutella in a brioche bun and Oreos and strawberries inside a classic burger bun.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAkQCNIgMpb/

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_UG3ExFc6n/

MORE DELICIOUS LOOKING DESSERT BURGERS HERE

TAGS
dessert burger Instagram trend
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE