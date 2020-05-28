Dessert Burgers Are Now A Thing
Dessert burgers are the latest lockdown trend to hit Instagram. The desserts feature sweet fillings instead of actual meat burgers inside bread buns.
They first hit the foodie scene in 2016, but they’ve seen a resurgence in lockdown with many sharing snaps online.
Some of the creations include marshmallows with Nutella in a brioche bun and Oreos and strawberries inside a classic burger bun.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CAkQCNIgMpb/
https://www.instagram.com/p/B_UG3ExFc6n/
