Despite Losing Their Homes…Celebrities Are Donating To Victims Of The California Wildfires

A lot of celebrities continue to pitch in to help out the victims of the wildfires in California.
Sandra Bullock donated $100,000 to the Red Cross for relief.
Lady Gaga had to evacuate but still wanted to help by spending 90 minutes visiting victims in a shelter.
It was awesome to get a visit tonight from Dave Grohl of the @foofighters . He also treated us to some of his own @backbeatbbq . Thanks Dave! It was excellent!
And Dave Grohl from the Foo Fighters showed up to serve BBQ to firefighters in Calabasas Monday night.