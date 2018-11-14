Despite Losing Their Homes…Celebrities Are Donating To Victims Of The California Wildfires

View this post on Instagram

It was awesome to get a visit tonight from Dave Grohl of the @foofighters . He also treated us to some of his own @backbeatbbq . Thanks Dave! It was excellent!