Despite Losing Their Homes…Celebrities Are Donating To Victims Of The California Wildfires

A lot of celebrities continue to pitch in to help out the victims of the wildfires in California.


Sandra Bullock donated $100,000 to the Red Cross for relief.

Lady Gaga had to evacuate but still wanted to help by spending 90 minutes visiting victims in a shelter.

And Dave Grohl from the Foo Fighters showed up to serve BBQ to  firefighters in Calabasas Monday night.

