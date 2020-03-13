      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Deserted Italian Street Sings as People Lean Out of Windows to Sing Together During lockdown

Mar 13, 2020 @ 12:37pm

Yep. Crying over here.

TAGS
corona corona virus Italy quarantine
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE