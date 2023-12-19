99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Derek Hough Updates Fans On His Wife’s Recovery From Emergency Brain Surgery

December 19, 2023 9:51AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Derek Hough thanks fans for support and shares his wife, Hayley Erbert’s recovery process is ‘nothing short of a miracle’ on Instagram.   Hayley underwent an craniectomy due to a bleed in her brain earlier this month after a performance on their tour in Washington D.C.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Derek Hough (@derekhough)

They are expecting another surgery in the near future to try to prevent more damage to her brain. The couple just married in August after dating for several years.

More about:
craniectomy
Derek Hough
emergency brain surgery
Hayley Erbert
progress
recovery

POPULAR POSTS

1

Mother Of The Bride Killed On Her Wedding Night Challenging Her Groom Over Her Estate
2

Luke Combs Finds Out He Sued A Woman And Makes It Right
3

"Yellowstone" Creator Taylor Sheridan Is Suing One Of His Stars
4

Taylor Swift Named Time's 'Person Of The Year'
5

Students Lift Car Off Mother And Son Pinned Underneath

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE