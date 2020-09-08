      Breaking News
Derek Hough Becomes ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge

Sep 8, 2020 @ 10:51am
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Derek Hough attends IMDb LIVE Presented By M&M'S At The Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 09, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

‘Dancing with the Stars’ is pulling out all the stops this season! It’s been announced that Derek Hough is becoming a JUDGE, replacing Len Goodman since he cannot travel here due to the coronavirus.

 

The season kicks off on September 14th, and yes, we’re getting excited.

 

