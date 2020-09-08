Derek Hough Becomes ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Derek Hough attends IMDb LIVE Presented By M&M'S At The Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 09, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)
‘Dancing with the Stars’ is pulling out all the stops this season! It’s been announced that Derek Hough is becoming a JUDGE, replacing Len Goodman since he cannot travel here due to the coronavirus.
The season kicks off on September 14th, and yes, we’re getting excited.
Cats out of the bag:) Looking forward to being Back in the Ballroom. This show has and will always be incredibly special to me. This show has gifted me with so many memories and priceless experiences. Amazing relationships, growth, triumphs, failures, struggles, fears, celebrations, fun and just pure entertainment. I look forward to returning as a judge. I hope to be fair, fun, encouraging, honest, helpful, compassionate and I look forward to watching these amazing journeys unfold. See you soon. And good luck to all the competitors this season. Work Hard! Have Fun!
