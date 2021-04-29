Derby Drink of the Day – Thurby Old Forester Old Fashioned
Jackie “With the Good Hair” Zykan form Old Forester whips up the official drink of Thurby, the Old Forester Old Fashioned! Plus we talk our picks for the Kentucky Turtle Derby!!
SINGLE SERVING
1.5 oz Old Forester 86
0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice – or – ½ lime
0.5 oz Simple Syrup
6 Mint Leaves
Club soda, to top (about 2 oz)
Muddle first 4 ingredients together, shake with ice. Add club soda to shaker, pour into glass. Garnish with mint sprig.
PITCHER – 6 SERVINGS
In a pitcher (at least one quart capacity), combine:
9 oz Old Forester 86
3 oz Fresh Lime Juice
3 oz Simple Syrup
30-40 Mint Leaves
1 Lime Sliced
Muddle leaves and limes in pitcher with wooden spoon, add:
1 x 12oz can Club Soda/ Sparkling Water
To serve, pour over ice. Garnish with mint sprig.