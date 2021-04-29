      Weather Alert

Derby Drink of the Day – Thurby Old Forester Old Fashioned

Apr 29, 2021 @ 11:07am

Jackie “With the Good Hair” Zykan form Old Forester whips up the official drink of Thurby, the Old Forester Old Fashioned!  Plus we talk our picks for the Kentucky Turtle Derby!!

 

SINGLE SERVING

1.5 oz Old Forester 86

0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice – or – ½ lime

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

6 Mint Leaves

Club soda, to top (about 2 oz)

Muddle first 4 ingredients together, shake with ice.  Add club soda to shaker, pour into glass. Garnish with mint sprig.

 

PITCHER – 6 SERVINGS

In a pitcher (at least one quart capacity), combine:

9 oz Old Forester 86

3 oz Fresh Lime Juice

3 oz Simple Syrup

30-40 Mint Leaves

1 Lime Sliced

Muddle leaves and limes in pitcher with wooden spoon, add:

1 x 12oz can Club Soda/ Sparkling Water

To serve, pour over ice. Garnish with mint sprig.

 

