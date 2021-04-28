Derby Drink Of The Day – $1000 Cherries And Cream Julep
Assistant Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall from Woodford Reserve mixes up the Cherries and Cream Julep! Proceeds from this year’s cup sales benefit the Project to Protect African-American Turf History. The non-profit organization, based in Kentucky, has been working for more than a decade to tell the history of the Black jockeys. A total of 100 julep cups were created for this year. Cups numbered 1-11 are gold-plated and sell for $2,500 each. Cups 12-100 are silver-plated and sell for $1,000. Each cup is engraved with the name of one Black jockey and the year or years they won the Derby.
The cherries and cream julep is inspired by the Derby Day menus of the late 1800s and early 1900s when Black jockeys won the race. Vanilla bean pods represent the cream.
2 OZ. WOODFORD RESERVE KENTUCKY STRAIGHT BOURBON
.5 OZ. CHERRY JUICE
HALF A VANILLA BEAN POD (CUT INTO SMALL SEGMENTS)
1 TSP. POWDERED SUGAR
MINT SPRIG, CHERRY, AND VANILLA BEAN POD FOR GARNISH
CRUSHED ICE
In the julep cup, add .5 oz cherry juice. Add half a vanilla bean pod cut into small segments. Add 1 tsp. of powdered sugar. Muddle or mix together. Add crushed ice to 2/3 of the cup. Add 2 oz of Woodford Reserve. Top off the cup with crushed ice. Garnish with a mint sprig, real cherry, and vanilla bean pod.
ENJOY!!!!