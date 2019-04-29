Derby Celebrities Announced: Backstreet Boys, Tom Brady, Jennifer Nettles and MORE

You know it’s Derby week when the celebrity lists come out, and we’ve got ’em!

First up, Jennifer Nettles is set to sing the National Anthem at the Kentucky Derby this Saturday as well as being a guest at the Barnstable Brown Party on Friday night.

Excited to announce that Grammy Award-winning country music superstar @JenniferNettles will sing the national anthem at the 145th #KyDerby! pic.twitter.com/UInz1IfBlY — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) April 29, 2019

As far as the rest of Barnstable Brown, here we go!

Tom Brady

Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland

Trey Songz

Aaron Rodgers

Backstreet Boys

Dennis Quaid

Boyz II Men

Master P

Romeo Miller (f/k/a Lil’ Romeo)

Johnny Gill

Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts

Richie Sambora of Bon Jovi

Travis Tritt (Country music artist)

Wilmer Valderrama

