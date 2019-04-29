Derby Celebrities Announced: Backstreet Boys, Tom Brady, Jennifer Nettles and MORE

You know it’s Derby week when the celebrity lists come out, and we’ve got ’em!
First up, Jennifer Nettles is set to sing the National Anthem at the Kentucky Derby this Saturday as well as being a guest at the Barnstable Brown Party on Friday night.
Excited to announce that Grammy Award-winning country music superstar @JenniferNettles will sing the national anthem at the 145th #KyDerby! pic.twitter.com/UInz1IfBlY
— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) April 29, 2019
As far as the rest of Barnstable Brown, here we go!
- Tom Brady
- Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland
- Trey Songz
- Aaron Rodgers
- Backstreet Boys
- Dennis Quaid
- Boyz II Men
- Master P
- Romeo Miller (f/k/a Lil’ Romeo)
- Johnny Gill
- Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts
- Richie Sambora of Bon Jovi
- Travis Tritt (Country music artist)
- Wilmer Valderrama
Check out the full list here!
The celebrity guest list for the 31st annual Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala was released this morning >> https://t.co/zuMKxcN1Je
— wave3news (@wave3news) April 29, 2019