Derby Celebrities Announced: Backstreet Boys, Tom Brady, Jennifer Nettles and MORE

You know it’s Derby week when the celebrity lists come out, and we’ve got ’em!

First up, Jennifer Nettles is set to sing the National Anthem at the Kentucky Derby this Saturday as well as being a guest at the Barnstable Brown Party on Friday night.

As far as the rest of Barnstable Brown, here we go!

  • Tom Brady
  • Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland
  • Trey Songz
  • Aaron Rodgers
  • Backstreet Boys
  • Dennis Quaid
  • Boyz II Men
  • Master P
  • Romeo Miller (f/k/a Lil’ Romeo)
  • Johnny Gill
  • Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts
  • Richie Sambora of Bon Jovi
  • Travis Tritt (Country music artist)
  • Wilmer Valderrama

