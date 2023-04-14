99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Denzel Washington Tours 5,000th Boys & Girls Club Location In Illinois

April 14, 2023 9:27AM EDT
Denzel Washington has been the national spokesman for the Boys & Girls Club for 30 years, and it’s personal. He spent time as a 6-year-old at a Boys & Girls Club and says that is where he learned about “grace.” He says he was taught about grace when you win, and grace when you lose…lessons he never forgot.

He took GMA along to tour the 5000th location in South Elgin, Illinois and says at the club, he “didn’t have to act.”  “I could tell the God’s honest truth about my experiences.” The president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club says like Denzel, 54% of adults who spent time there said it didn’t just change their life…it SAVED their life! Club alumni includes Jennifer Lopez and Shaq!

