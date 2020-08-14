Dennis Quaid Is Adopting A Shelter Cat Named Dennis Quaid
Dennis Quaid adopted a shelter cat in Virginia named Dennis Quaid. The name sparked a lot of buzz after a local news station featured Dennis Quaid during a newscast last week. And the story caught the attention of the actor of the same name.
Quaid then met the cat named after him on Zoom and decided to adopt him. An associate of Quaid is flying out to Virginia over the weekend to pick up the cat and bring it back to Los Angeles. Dennis has been working from home on a podcast and is engaged to 26-year-old Laura Savoie.
FULL STORY