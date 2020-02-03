Demi Confirms Psychic Ability & Slays The Anthem
A 17 year old Demi Lovato, thought ~according to a tweet that went viral this weekend~ that she would one day sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl. To think that about 10 years later, she would battle her demons and overcome incredible odds to cash in on that dream… crazy right?
This is second time we’ve seen Demi in the spotlight recently after she turned heads and opened our eyes and ears at last weekend’s 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. Lovato delivered a beautiful, definitely-not-lip-synched anthem performance, without any unnecessary runs or ad-libs (she clearly took the under for anthem length). It was another vocal masterpiece from the diva who has had more than her fair share of turmoil and ‘tough love’ by media outlets as of late.
For her fans and most importantly Demi, I think it’s safe to say this was quite a moment after quite a decade.
You love to see and hear it!