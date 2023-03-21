Demi Moore Shares Sweet Video Of Bruce Willis’ Birthday

Source: YouTube

Bruce Willis had a lot of love around him for his 68th birthday as wife, Emma Heming Willis, their kids and ex-wife Demi Moore were all there! Moore shared a sweet video of the celebration with their daughters, Rumor and Scout, also on hand.

His family has been open about his declining health as he deals with aphasia and now frontotemporal dementia, which was just diagnosed a month ago. The day started with an emotional post from Emma saying “Today is my husband’s birthday. I have started the morning by crying, as you can see by my swollen eyes and snotty nose,” “I just think it’s important that you see all sides of this.”

Daughter Tallulah also shared a tribute to her dad:

