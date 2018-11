LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Demi Lovato attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Demi Lovato is continuing the healing process after getting out of rehab.

She has unfollowed some of her famous “friends” including Nick Jonas, Iggy Azalea and Selena Gomez.

No one knows the reason why Lovato unfollowed these three. It could be she’s┬átrying to wipe the slate clean from past relationships.

A source said Lovato is “happy and healthy” after rehab.

Sometimes you need a social media purge!