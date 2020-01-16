Demi Lovato To Sing National Anthem At Super Bowl
FILE - In this May 20, 2018 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Emergency officials confirm they transported a 25-year-old woman who lives on Demi Lovato’s block to the hospital amid reports that the pop star suffered a drug overdose. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Demi Lovato will be singing in front of her biggest audience ever in a few weeks.
She has been given the responsibility to sing the National Anthem at the upcoming Super Bowl.
Lovato posted the news on her Instagram with the caption, “Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV. See you in Miami.”
This is part of Lovato’s comeback since her overdose in 2018. She is also performing at the upcoming Grammys.