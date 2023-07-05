Demi Lovato To Redo “Sorry Not Sorry” With Rock Legend

Source: YouTube

Demi Lovato has been redoing their old pop songs to make them more R O C K. Maybe you’ve heard the harder versions of “Heart Attack” and “Cool for the Summer.”

Now, almost 6 years to the day, Demi is releasing the rock version of “Sorry Not Sorry” with Guns N’ Roses guitarist, Slash, according to Pop Tingz on Twitter.

Demi Lovato will release a new version of her hit “Sorry Not Sorry” with legendary guitarist Slash on July 14th. pic.twitter.com/DnBQR6Pu9c — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) July 5, 2023

We have just over a week to prepare for this if it is, in fact, true. We don’t see anything from Demi about it on social media at the time of this post.