Demi Lovato Thinks The Term Aliens Is Offensive To Our Space Friends

Demi Lovato is all about space and doing the new Peacock special “Unidentified”. And now in a new interview, Demi says referring to extraterrestrial beings as “aliens” is offensive.
Lovato explained to Australian outlet PEDESTRIAN.tv last week that “I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything.” “That’s why I like to call them ETs!,” “So yeah, that’s a little tidbit. A little information that I learned.”
According to the Online Etymology Dictionary, “alien” comes from the Old French “alien” and the Latin “alienus,” both meaning “strange” or foreign.” It adds that the meaning “residing in a country not of one’s birth” dates to the mid-15th century, while the meaning “wholly different in nature” is from the 1670s and the usage “not of this Earth” was first recorded in 1920.
Lovato recently described “a beautiful and incredible experience” with a possible alien sorry, extraterrestrial, in an interview with E! News’ “Daily Pop.”
“We went out into the desert in Joshua Tree and I basically saw this blue orb that was about 50 feet away, maybe less, and it was kind of like floating above the ground, just like 10 or 15 feet, and it was kind of keeping its distance from me,” they said.