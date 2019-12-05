Demi Lovato Teases New Music
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Demi Lovato attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Demi Lovato is either teasing us or trolling us. Let’s hope for the tease.
On Wednesday, Lovato posted on Instagram writing, “The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing.”
Fans took the message at heart thinking Lovato will be releasing some new music soon. She shared some footage of her inside a recording studio in November.
Another piece of the puzzle was Lovato saying in her Instagram story, “Don’t believe the rumors (upside-down smiley face).” What does it all mean? We’ll have to wait!