Demi Lovato Set to Star in NBC Comedy ‘Hungry’
Demi Lovato is making a return to TV in a major network way. Demi is set to star in a new NBC comedy called ‘Hungry’ as well as serve as the executive producer.
The show is centered around a group of friends who are all in a food issues group together. A pilot has been ordered!