Demi Lovato Rewatched “Camp Rock” and Pointed Out All the Awkward Moments
Highlight of the weekend on social media? Demi Lovato rewatching “Camp Rock” and posting it in all its’ glory to show the awkwardness of it! Can we please get a “Camp Rock 3” happening now?
“The amount of awkward f—ing things I did in this movie…I can’t,” wrote Demi. She posted videos with her half-sister, actress, Madison De La Garza as well as Nick Jonas.
The singer did enjoy watching her performance of “Our Time Is Here.” Both Demi and Nick have commented on reuniting for “Camp Rock 3.” Nick says, “if the right things come together it would be fun.”