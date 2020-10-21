Demi Lovato Is Investigating Aliens
Then Demi Lovato shared on Instagram that she recently spent a few days in Joshua Tree with Dr. Steven Greer — “one of the world’s foremost authorities on the subject of UFOs, ET intelligence, and initiating peaceful contact with ET civilizations,” according to his Instagram bio — and a group of close friends to connect with aliens.
Lovato, along with Greer and his CE5 (Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind) team, are encouraging just one percent of the world’s population to “meditate and make contact” with aliens so that governments would have to “acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us.”
Interestingly, Miley Cyrus also thinks she had a wild alien experience. She said: “I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO.”
She continued, “I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too. There were a couple of other cars on the road and they also stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real.”
Miley added the experience left her “shaken for, like, five days” but she didn’t feel threatened at all.