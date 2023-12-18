Demi Lovato Is Engaged

Source: YouTube

Demi Lovato has seemed to find the “love of my life” in songwriter Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes. They got engaged Saturday in Los Angeles with a “personal and intimate” proposal in front of friends and family. The two met last January when Lutes, 32, co-wrote Lovato’s song ‘Substance.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

“I’m still speechless. last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic..,” Lovato, 31, wrote on Instagram. “My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you.. every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby.”