Demi Lovato Has Agreed To Go Directly To Rehab

Demi Lovato has agreed to go to rehab, and plans have already been made with the facility.

Sources say Demi’s family has taken their time in approaching her with it and didn’t want to upset her with something might trigger conflict. She is still in the hospital but is getting out any day now and will go right to a live-in rehab. At least one member of her team threatened to quit if she doesn’t go.

Now many have wondered if she might face charges for illegal drug use…some lawyers weigh in and explain why she won’t have to worry about that.

