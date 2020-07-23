      Breaking News
Demi Lovato Engaged!

Jul 23, 2020 @ 6:27am
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Demi Lovato performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Demi Lovato is engaged!!

Demi announced that her boyfriend Max Ehrich popped the question during a beach-side proposal on Wednesday night.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner. @maxehrich – I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍 Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Romance rumors between Demi and Mr. Max “The Young and the Restless” alum first sparked in March when they exchanged flirty comments on social media.

They began social distancing together and “falling in love.”

We’re so happy for them! Congratulations on decades of happiness together!

