Demi Lovato Engaged!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Demi Lovato performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Demi Lovato is engaged!!
Demi announced that her boyfriend Max Ehrich popped the question during a beach-side proposal on Wednesday night.
Romance rumors between Demi and Mr. Max “The Young and the Restless” alum first sparked in March when they exchanged flirty comments on social media.
They began social distancing together and “falling in love.”
We’re so happy for them! Congratulations on decades of happiness together!