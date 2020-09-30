Demi Lovato Drops New Song “Still Have Me”
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) Demi Lovato attends the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Demi Lovato posted on social media last night “music is always there for me. new song in the am”, and she did just that. Listen to a gut wrenching, heartfelt ballad from Demi.
We’re sure this was inspired by her recent break-up.