Delivery Driver Helps Student With Tie For The Homecoming Dance

October 31, 2023 6:00AM EDT
Great video is circulating of a delivery driver helping a high school student tie his tie for homecoming. Luke said he tried to look up how to do it on YouTube, but just couldn’t get the hang of it. His dad was trying to help standing on the porch and that’s when Elijah strolled up delivering a package!

Elijah said he grew up in the church and was taught there how to tie a tie. He was giving Luke all sorts of compliments building him up, too…commenting on his cologne and watch. Such a great moment of kindness from a stranger!

