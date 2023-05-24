99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Decade-Long Awards Show Prank Finally Explained

May 24, 2023 6:30AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

You might have heard about or seen this prank play out at the2013 Britannia Awards when Sacha Baron Cohen tripped and pushed an old woman in a wheelchair off the stage. He was accepting the Charlie Chaplin Excellence In Comedy Award and she was said to be the only surviving co-star of Charlie Chaplin.  Nearly a decade later, now we finally know WHO that lady is and the backstory to the stunt.

Sandy Gimpel at age 83, is the oldest living stuntwoman who wrote her memoir:  “Stuntlady: Falling for the Stars.” Gimpel writes about that stunt that still cracks people up…“George Clooney was right in front of me!”  I had to grit my teeth to keep from laughing!” 

More about:
2013 Britannia Awards
Prank
Sandy Gimpel
Sasha Baron Cohen
Stage
stunt woman

POPULAR POSTS

1

Paul Walker's Daughter Will Appear in 'Fast X'
2

Taylor Swift Seen Out Holding Hands With Rumored New Love
3

Shakira Addresses Tom Cruise Dating Rumors
4

Missing Girl Found After 6 Years Thanks To Fan Of True Crime Shows
5

Congrats To Local Gymnasts At Nationals!

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE